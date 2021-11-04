COVID-19: Georgia 53; Gwinnett 0; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, 2021. Georgia is reporting 53 more deaths, Gwinnett County 0 more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,023 – That is 21 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,679 cumulative (159 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 311 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 324.6)

Testing 5.6% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7% (5.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –133,503 – That is 82 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,747 cumulative (135 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,373 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (141.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.2 % (4.6% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,266,880 – that is 685 more cases were reported plus 605 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,290 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 86,723 – That’s 161 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,557 cumulative, that is 22 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 24,974 – That is 53 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,484,315 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,726,174 Antigen tests have been performed and 664,567 antibody tests. That is 19,901 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,286,011 (10.3 %) PCR Molecular, 331,263 (8.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 179,845 (27.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 767 – 3.9 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive