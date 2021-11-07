COVID-19: Georgia 53; Gwinnett 4 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Georgia is reporting 53 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,045 – That is 12 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,702 cumulative (153 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 313 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 326.7)

Testing 5.0% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6% (5.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –133,717 – That is 75 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,769 cumulative (128 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,380 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (142.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.2 % (4.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,268,462 – that is 728 more cases were reported plus 500 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,228 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 87,011 – That’s 124 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,603 cumulative, that is 16 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,094 – That is 53 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,553,190 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,750,506 antigen tests have been performed and 666,284 antibody tests. That is 23,987 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,287,630 (10.3 %) PCR Molecular, 332,078 (8.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 181,040 (27.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 701 – 2.9 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.