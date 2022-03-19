COVID-19: Georgia 56; Gwinnett 4 and Walton County 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, March 17, 2022. Georgia is reporting 56 more deaths, Gwinnett County 4 more and Walton County 1 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,827 – That is 1 less case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,781 cumulative (35 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 381 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 397.6)

Testing 1.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (1.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 205,908 – That is 111 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,203 cumulative (52 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,711 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24. (176.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (1.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,922,372 – that is 941 more cases reported plus 310 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,281 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 109,542 – That’s 100 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,639 cumulative, that is 31 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,684 – That is 56 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 17,095,333 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,884,579 antigen tests have been performed and 733,275 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,119,211 (12.4 %) PCR Molecular, 563,164 (9.6 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 229,738 (31.3 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 28,738 Molecular tests were reported with 1,297 (4.5 %) positive.