COVID-19: Georgia 56; Gwinnett 5; Walton no more deaths reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, July, 6 2022. Georgia is reporting 56 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 22,750 – 157 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -23,744 cumulative (318 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 389 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 406)

Testing 20.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.6 % (20.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 222,801 – That is 1,573 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,942 cumulative (334 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,789 – That’s 5 more death reported in the past week. (184.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 21.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.5 % (21.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,066,281 – that is 15,394 more cases reported plus 5,634 Antigen positive cases for a total of 21,028 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 117,121 – That’s 731 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,310 cumulative, that is 56 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 32,126 That is 54 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 18,966,993 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,330,186 or 12.3 % coming up positive.