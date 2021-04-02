COVID-19: Georgia 60; Gwinnett 7; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Georgia is reporting 60 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting seven more deaths and Walton County is reporting no more death in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,188 – That is 12 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,633 cumulative (224 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 226 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 235.9)

Testing 6.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.6 % (6.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 96,989 that is 136 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 9,987 cumulative (177 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,004 – That’s 7 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (103.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (5.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 853,273 – that is 945 more cases reported in the past 24 hours. An additional 653 Antigen positive cases also were reported in the past 24 hours for a total 1,598.

ICU admissions – 9,637 – that is 13 more admission reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 58,908 – That’s 98 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 16,664– That is 60 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 7,813,517 PCR/Molecular tests and 1,690,729 Antigen tests have been performed and 497,614 antibody tests. That is 19,025 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of the these tests performed collectively, 827,073 (10.6 %) PCR Molecular, 182,187 (10.8 %) Antigen test have come back positive and 85,740. (17.2%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 828 (4.4 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.

For more specific information click or tap on this link to the daily reports from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Walton County Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

(These figures are updated as of April 1, 2021.)

Great Oaks, Monroe – 30 confirmed staff members and 65 residents. That’s no more resident and no more staff members reported positive in the past 24 hours. There have been 13 deaths, that’s no more reported in the past 24 hours.

The Gardens of Social Circle – 6 confirmed resident cases, 12 staff cases and 1 resident death. No additional case and no additional resident cases or deaths reported in the past 24 hours. This is in Building 2, which no longer has any residents.

Hollander Senior Living, Monroe – Six residents, 3 confirmed staff case, two deaths – That’s no more staff members, two more residents reporting positive and no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Magnolia Senior Living – Loganville – (Gwinnett County) has 5 staff members who have tested positive and 3 residents – That is no more resident reported and no additional staff case reported in the past 24 hours.

Park Place, Monroe – 121 resident cases, 66 confirmed staff cases, 35 deaths – That’s no more staff members, no more resident case and no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The Retreat at Loganville Pearl Memory Care – 33 confirmed resident cases, five deaths – 9 staff members – That’s no more staff members, no more residents and no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The Retreat at Loganville: 39 confirmed resident cases – 25 staff cases and 6 deaths. That is no more residents, no more staff cases or resident deaths in the past 24 hours.

Social Circle Nursing and Rehab in Social Circle is reporting that 43 residents and 30 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and 6 resident death were reported. That is no more deaths or positive cases in the last 24 hours.