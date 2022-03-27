COVID-19: Georgia 61; Gwinnett 5; Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Friday, March 25, 2022. Georgia is reporting 61 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 21,814 – That is 3 less cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 22,767 cumulative (31 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 384 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 400.8)

Testing 1.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.0 % (1.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 206,148 – That is 31 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 21,227 cumulative (47 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,723 – That’s 5 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (177.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.6 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,924,828 – that is 532 more cases reported plus 203 Antigen positive cases for a total of 735 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 110,130 – That’s 99 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 15,716 cumulative, that is 9 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 30,916 – That is 61 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 17,207,666 PCR/Molecular tests and 5,951,401 antigen tests have been performed and 735,031 antibody tests. Of these tests performed collectively, 2,121,402 (12.3 %) PCR Molecular, 563,784 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 231,132 (31.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 20,107 Molecular tests were reported with 393 (2.0 %) positive.