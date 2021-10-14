COVID-19: Georgia 63; Gwinnett 8 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Georgia is reporting 63 more deaths, Gwinnett County eight more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,779 – That is 17 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,425 cumulative (287 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 296 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 308.9)

Testing 8.9% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (8.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –131,222 – That is 200 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,512 cumulative (449 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,309 – That’s 8 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (134.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 8.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.5 % (8.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,247,631 – that is 1,549 more cases were reported plus 582 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,131 more cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 83,447 – That’s 242 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,118 cumulative. That is 35 more ICU admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 23,575 – That is 63 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 11,974,950 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,477,950 Antigen tests have been performed and 647,500 antibody tests. That is 23,472 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,254,741 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 324,451 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 169,368 (26.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,674 7.1 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.