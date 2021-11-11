COVID-19: Georgia 67; Gwinnett 3; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Georgia is reporting 67 more deaths, Gwinnett County three more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,081 – That is 16 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,740 cumulative (158 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 315 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 328.8)

Testing 4.8% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6% (4.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –134,134 – That is 101 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,812 cumulative (121 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,393 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (143.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.1 % (3.87% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,271,271 – that is 683 more cases were reported plus 473 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1.156 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 87,599 – That’s 134 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,688 cumulative, that is 24 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,255 – That is 67 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,632,244 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,784,153 antigen tests have been performed and 667,934 antibody tests. That is 18,301 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,290,534 (10.2 %) PCR Molecular, 333,048 (8.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 181,837 (27.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 692 – 3.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.