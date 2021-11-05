COVID-19: Georgia 68; Gwinnett 3 and Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Georgia is reporting 68 more deaths, Gwinnett County 3 more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,033 – That is 10 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,690 cumulative (158 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 312 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 325.6)

Testing 5.0% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7% (5.0% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –133,642 – That is 139 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,761 cumulative (138 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,376 – That’s 3 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (141.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.2 % (4.4% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,267,762 – that is 907 more cases were reported plus 459 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,356 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 86,887 – That’s 164 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,587 cumulative, that is 20 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 24,042 – That is 68 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,529,203 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,735,682 Antigen tests have been performed and 665,469 antibody tests. That is 44,888 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,286,929 (10.3 %) PCR Molecular, 331,598 (8.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 180,454 (27.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 918 – 2.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive