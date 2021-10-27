COVID-19: Georgia 70; Gwinnett 8; Walton 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Georgia is reporting 70 more deaths, Gwinnett County eight more and Walton County one more death reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,924 – That is 6 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,576 cumulative (165 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 309 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 322.5)

Testing 6.3% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8% (6.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –132,710 – That is 139 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,675 cumulative (178 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,357 – That’s 8 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (139.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.3 % (5.2% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,260,262 – that is 854 more cases were reported plus 440 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,294 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 85,592 – That’s 184 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,408 cumulative, that is 32 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 24,509 – That is 70 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,300,077 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,625,629 Antigen tests have been performed and 658,053 antibody tests. That is 20,628 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,276,976 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 328,867 (9.1 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 176,096 (26.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 892 – 4.3 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive