COVID-19: Georgia 71; Gwinnett 0 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2021. Georgia is reporting 71 more deaths, Gwinnett County none and Walton County also no more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 12,355 – That is 174 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 12,895 cumulative (910 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 244 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 254.7)

Testing 19.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6 % (19.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 112,545 – That is 741 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,589 cumulative (444 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,156 – That’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (119 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 12.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.7 % (12.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,036,304 – that is 16,915 more cases were reported plus 4,872 Antigen positive cases for a total of 21,787 over the weekend.

ICU admissions – 11,737 – That is 67 more admissions reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations – 70,777 – That’s 669 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 19,243 – That is 71 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 10,145,197 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,681,736 Antigen tests have been performed and 584,713 antibody tests. That is 109,423 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,013,568 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 260,822 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 133,878 (22.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 18,038 16.65%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.