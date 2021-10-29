COVID-19: Georgia 71; Gwinnett 4; Walton 1 deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Georgia is reporting 71 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours .

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,951 – That is 20 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,604 cumulative (167 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 310 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 323.5)

Testing 6.5% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8% (6.5% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –132,997 – That is 145 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,695 cumulative (162 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,363 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (140.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.3 % (5.0% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,262,856 – that is 1,148 more cases were reported plus 497 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,645 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 85,960 – That’s 188 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,461 cumulative, that is 18 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 24,673 – That is 71 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,353,678 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,658,596 Antigen tests have been performed and 659,700 antibody tests. That is 29,364 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,280,737 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 329,751 (9.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 177,156 (26.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,917 – 6.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive