COVID-19: Georgia 80; Gwinnett 4; Walton 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Georgia is reporting 80 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County two more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,876 – That is 11 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,526 cumulative (193 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 308 – that’s 2 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 321.5)

Testing 7.4% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (7.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –132,239 – That is 101 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,617 cumulative (238 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,340 – That’s 4 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (138 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 6.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.4 % (6.6% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,256,278 – that is 1,014 more cases were reported plus 567 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,581 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 84,855 – That’s 190 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,305 cumulative, that is 28 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 24,239 – That is 80 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,188,229 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,574,521 Antigen tests have been performed and 654,158 antibody tests. That is 23,284 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,271,983 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 327,542 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 173,678 (26.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,028 – 4.4 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.