COVID-19: Georgia 83; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Georgia is reporting 83 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,918 – That is 30 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,570 cumulative (171 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 308 – that’s 0 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 321.5)

Testing 6.6% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8% (6.6% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –132,571 – That is 188 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,651 cumulative (190 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,349 – That’s 2 more deaths reported over the weekend. (138.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.3 % (5.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,259,464 – that is 2,202 more cases were reported plus 739 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,941 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 85,408 – That’s 369 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 13,376 cumulative, that is 39 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 24,439 – That is 83 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 12,279,449 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,616,758 Antigen tests have been performed and 657,680 antibody tests. That is 63,292 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,276,084 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 328,568 (9.1 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 175,967 (26.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 2,550 – 4.0 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive