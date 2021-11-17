COVID-19: Georgia 9; Gwinnett 0 and Walton County 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Georgia is reporting 0 more deaths, Gwinnett County no more and Walton County no more death reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,133 – That is 27 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,794 cumulative (141 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 315 – that’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 328.8)

Testing 5.1% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5% (5.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –134,805 – That is 202 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,881 cumulative (129 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,396 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (143.7 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.1 % (3.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,275,238 – that is 771 more cases were reported plus 537 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,308 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 88,204 – That’s 164 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,782 cumulative, that is 16 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,368 – That is 9 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,770,504 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,848,824 antigen tests have been performed and 671,238 antibody tests. That is 58,486 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,295,526 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 334,663 (8.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 184,173 (27.4 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 913 – 3.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.