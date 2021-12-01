COVID-19: Georgia 9; Gwinnett 0; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Georgia is reporting 9 more deaths, Gwinnett County no more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,303 – That is 14 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,972 cumulative (186 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 317 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 330.8)

Testing 8.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.4% (8.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –136,299 138 – That is 161 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 14,035 cumulative (144 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,424 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (146.6 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.0 % (4.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,285,265– that is 931 more cases were reported plus 605 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,536 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 89,447 – That’s 123 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,982 cumulative, that is 14 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 25,713 – That is 9 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,055,362 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,964,206 antigen tests have been performed and 678,770 antibody tests. That is 16,455 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,306,715 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 338,058 (8.5%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 189,451 (27.9 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 866 – 5.3 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.