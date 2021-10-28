COVID-19: Georgia 93; Gwinnett 2; Walton 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Georgia is reporting 93 more deaths, Gwinnett County two more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours .

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,931 – That is 7 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,583 cumulative (153 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 309 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 322.5)

Testing 6.3% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.8% (6.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –132,852 – That is 142 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,680 cumulative (171 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,359 – That’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (139.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.3 % (5.2% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,261,729 – that is 1,522 more cases were reported plus 637 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,159 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 85,772 – That’s 180 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,443 cumulative, that is 35 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 24,603 – That is 93 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,324,314 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,642,400 Antigen tests have been performed and 658,601 antibody tests. That is 24,237 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,278,820 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 329,381 (9.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 176,477 (26.8 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,844 – 7.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive