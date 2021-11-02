COVID-19: Georgia 94; Gwinnett 4; Walton 0 more deaths reported over the weekend

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Georgia is reporting 94 more deaths, Gwinnett County four more and Walton County no more deaths reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,988 – That is 25 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,643 cumulative (154 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 310 – that’s 0 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 323.5)

Testing 5.6% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7% (5.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –133,319 – That is 226 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,728 cumulative (147 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,369 – That’s 4 more deaths reported over the weekend. (141 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 4.5 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.3 % (4.5% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,265,539 – that is 1,847 more cases were reported plus 585 Antigen positive cases for a total of 2,432 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 86,417 – That’s 302 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 13,515 cumulative, that is 38 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 24,876 – That is 94 more deaths reported over the past weekend.

A total of 12,446,036 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,690,867 Antigen tests have been performed and 663,163 antibody tests. That is 62,591 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,283,882 (10.3 %) PCR Molecular, 330,388 (9.0 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 179,474 (27.1 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 2,202 – 3.5 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive