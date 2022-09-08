COVID-19: Georgia 95; Gwinnett 6 and Walton County 2 more deaths in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Georgia is reporting 95 more deaths, Gwinnett County six more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 24,593 – 105 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -25,667 cumulative (269 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 402 – that’s 2 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 419.6)

Testing 15.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 15.1 % (15.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 240,071 – That is 937 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 24,720 cumulative (253 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,844 – That’s 6 more death reported in the past week. (189.9 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 16.0 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (16.0 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,222,490 – that is 9,106 more cases reported plus 4,322 Antigen positive cases for a total of 13,428 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 124,973 – That’s 701 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,790 cumulative, that is 53 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 33,088 That is 95 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 19,922,040 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,588,605 or 12.7 % coming up positive.