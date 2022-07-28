COVID-19: Georgia 95; Gwinnett 8 and Walton County 3 more deaths reported in the past week

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, July, 27, 2022. Georgia is reporting 95 more deaths, Gwinnett County eight more and Walton County 3 more death reported in the past week.

Walton County

Total Cases – 23,437 – 264 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 -24,461 cumulative (515 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 393 – that’s 3 more death reported in the past week. (deaths per 100,000 is 410.2)

Testing 26.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.8 % (26.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 229,759 – That is 2,374 more cases reported in the past week.

Cases per 100,000 – 23,659 cumulative (475 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,807 – That’s 8 more death reported in the past week. (186.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 23.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.7 % (23.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 2,126,403 – that is 21,866 more cases reported plus 9,050 Antigen positive cases for a total of 30,916 more cases reported in the past week.

Hospitalizations – 119,705 – That’s 1,017 more hospitalizations reported in the past week. ICU Admissions 16,499 cumulative, that is 58 more reported in the past week. Total Total deaths – 32,304 That is 95 more deaths reported in the past week.

*A total of 19,298,722 PCR/Molecular tests have been performed cumulatively with 2,408,328 or 12.5 % coming up positive.