COVID-19: Georgia 96; Gwinnett 8; Walton County 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Georgia is reporting 916more deaths, Gwinnett County eight more and Walton County two more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 14,847 – That is 12 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,496 cumulative (210 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 305 – that’s 2 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 318.3)

Testing 7.3% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (7.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –131,990 – That is 155 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,591 cumulative (287 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,333 – That’s 8 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours. (137.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 6.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.4 % (6.8% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,254,261 – that is 1,145 more cases were reported plus 653 Antigen positive cases for a total of 1,798 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 84,461 – That’s 187 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 13,240 cumulative. Total deaths – 24,053 – That is 96 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 12,143,199 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,547,585 Antigen tests have been performed and 652,602 antibody tests. That is 21,469 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,269,947 (10.5 %) PCR Molecular, 326,631 (9.2 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 172,643 (26.5 %) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 1,241 – 5.8 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.