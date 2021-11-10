COVID-19: Georgia 97; Gwinnett 10; Walton 1 more death reported over the weekend

Note: These figures include Monday, Nov. 8, as no figures were given on that date due to a problem with data capture. The figures are for a 3-day period instead of the usual 24 period.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Georgia is reporting 97 more deaths, Gwinnett County 10 more and Walton County one more death reported over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 15,065 – That is 20 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,723 cumulative (123 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 314 – that’s 1 more death reported over the weekend. (deaths per 100,000 is 327.7)

Testing 4.9% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6% (4.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –134,033 – That is 316 more cases reported over the weekend.

Cases per 100,000 – 13,802 cumulative (128 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,390 – That’s 10 more deaths reported over the weekend. (143.1 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.8 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.2 % (3.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,270,625 – that is 2,224 more cases were reported plus 852 Antigen positive cases for a total of 3,076 more cases reported over the weekend.

Hospitalizations – 87,465 – That’s 454 more hospitalizations reported over the weekend. ICU Admissions 13,664 cumulative, that is 61 more reported over the weekend. Total deaths – 25,189 – That is 97 more deaths reported over the weekend.

A total of 12,613,943 PCR/Molecular tests and 3,768,147 antigen tests have been performed and 667,079 antibody tests. That is 60,753 PCR/Molecular test results reported over the weekend. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,289,842 (10.2 %) PCR Molecular, 332,677 (8.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 181,402 (27.2 %) antibody tests have come back positive. Over the weekend, 2,212 – 3.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.