COVID-19: Georgia is reporting no deaths over the past 24 hours

Editor’s Note: Sunday and Monday usually have fewer cases and deaths reported due to a lower incidence of reporting over the weekend.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2021. Georgia is reporting 0 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting no more and Walton County also is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,656 – That is 0 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,122 cumulative (69 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 238 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 48 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 248.4)

Testing 2.5% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.0 % (2.5% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,256 that is 20 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,529 cumulative (80 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,096 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 48 hours (112.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.6 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.4 % (2.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 893,648 – that is 215 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 115 Antigen positive cases reported today for a total of 330.

ICU admissions – 10,433 – that is 2 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 63,224 – That’s 35 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 17,930 – That is 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,68,047 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,090,491 Antigen tests have been performed and 527,001 antibody tests. That is 8,790 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 867,308 (10.0 %) PCR Molecular, 204,760 (9.8 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 101,749 (19.3%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 247 (2.8 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.