COVID-19: Georgia is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours

Editor’s Note: Numbers on Sunday and Monday are often lower than usual due to lower reporting over the weekend.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Georgia is reporting 0 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,738 – That is 1 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,207 cumulative (21 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 0.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (0.7 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,251 – That is 35 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,632 cumulative (43 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,129 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.9 % (1.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 902,577 – that is 195 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 63 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 258 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,981 – that is 3 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,907 – That’s 13 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,469 – That is 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,088,222 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,238,597 Antigen tests have been performed and 543,092 antibody tests. That is 9,673 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 876,229 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 209,048 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 111,108 (20.5%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 155, 1.6%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.