COVID-19: No deaths reported in Georgia in the past 24 hours.

Editor’s Note: Reports on Sunday and Monday are often lower due to lack of reporting over the weekend.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021. Georgia is reporting 0 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting no more, and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,637 – That is 6 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,102 cumulative (102 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 3.1% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (3.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 101,891 62 that is 29 new cases reported in the past 24.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,491 cumulative (98 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,087 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours (111.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 3.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.5 % (3.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 890,581 – that is 339 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 147 Antigen positive cases reported today for a total of 486 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,312 – that is 3 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 62,680 – That’s 14 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 17,804 – That is 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,597,367 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,051,402 Antigen tests have been performed and 522,401 antibody tests. That is 10,211 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 864,530 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 203,319 (9.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 99,064 (19.0%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 401 (3.9 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.

For more specific information click or tap on this link to the daily reports from the Georgia Department of Public Health.