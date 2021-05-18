COVID-19: No deaths reported in Georgia in the past 24 hours.

05/17/2021 Sharon Swanepoel COVID-19, Top News 0

Editor’s Note: Reports on Sunday and Monday are often lower due to lack of reporting over the weekend.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021. Georgia is reporting 0 more deaths, Gwinnett is reporting no more, and Walton County is reporting no more deaths over the weekend.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,637 – That is 6 more cases reported in the past 24 hours. 
Cases per 100,000 – 11,102 cumulative (102 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)
Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)
Testing 3.1% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.1 % (3.1% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks) 

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 101,891 62 that is 29 new cases reported in the past 24. 
Cases per 100,000 – 10,491 cumulative (98 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)
Total deaths – 1,087 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours (111.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)
Testing – 3.2 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.5 % (3.2 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 890,581 – that is 339 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 147 Antigen positive cases reported today for a total of 486 in the past 24 hours.
ICU admissions – 10,312 – that is 3 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 62,680 – That’s 14 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.
Total deaths – 17,804 – That is 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,597,367 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,051,402 Antigen tests have been performed and 522,401 antibody tests. That is 10,211 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 864,530 (10.1 %) PCR Molecular, 203,319 (9.9 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 99,064 (19.0%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 401 (3.9 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.

For more specific information click or tap on this link to the daily reports from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply