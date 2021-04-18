COVID-19: No deaths reported in Georgia in the past 24 hours

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Georgia is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Editor’s Note: Sunday and Monday the numbers are usually lower, likely due to less reporting over the weekends.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,366 – That is 13 more cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,819 cumulative (146 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 233 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 243.2)

Testing 6.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 14.6 % (6.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 99,190 that is 100 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,214 cumulative (196 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,047 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (107.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 5.6% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.0 % (5.6 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 868,865 – that is 713 more cases reported in the past 24 hours. An additional 334 Antigen positive cases also were reported for a total of 1,047in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 9,883 – that is 4 more admission reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 60,466 – That’s 63 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 17,214 – That is 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,108,632 PCR/Molecular tests and 1,833,742 Antigen tests have been performed and 507,774 antibody tests. That is 13,453 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of the these tests performed collectively, 842,374 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 191,206 (10.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 90,837 (17.9%) antibody tests have come back positive. Today 797 (5.9 %) PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.

For more specific information click or tap on this link to the daily reports from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Walton County Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities

(These figures are updated as of April 16, 2021.)

Great Oaks, Monroe – 30 confirmed staff members and 65 residents. That’s no more resident and no more staff members reported positive in the past 24 hours. There have been 14 deaths, that’s one more reported in the past 24 hours.

The Gardens of Social Circle – 6 confirmed resident cases, 12 staff cases and 1 resident death. No additional case and no additional resident cases or deaths reported in the past 24 hours. This is in Building 2, which no longer has any residents.

Hollander Senior Living, Monroe – 6 residents, 3 confirmed staff case, two deaths – That’s no more staff members, two more residents reporting positive and no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Magnolia Senior Living – Loganville – (Gwinnett County) has 5 staff members who have tested positive and 3 residents – That is no more resident reported and no additional staff case reported in the past 24 hours.

Park Place, Monroe – 121 resident cases, 67 confirmed staff cases, 35 deaths – That’s no more staff members, one more resident case and no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The Retreat at Loganville Pearl Memory Care – 33 confirmed resident cases, five deaths – 9 staff members – That’s no more staff members, no more residents and no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The Retreat at Loganville: 39 confirmed resident cases – 26 staff cases and 6 deaths. That is no more residents, one more staff cases or resident deaths in the past 24 hours.

Social Circle Nursing and Rehab in Social Circle is reporting that 45 residents and 33 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and 6 resident death were reported. That is no more deaths, one more positive resident case, and three more positive staff members in the last 24 hours.