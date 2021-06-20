COVID-19: No deaths reported in Georgia on Sunday

Editor’s Note: Numbers are usually lower on Sunday and Monday due to less reporting taking place over the weekend.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Georgia is reporting 0 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,728 – That is 1 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,197 cumulative (38 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 241 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 251.5)

Testing 1.4% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.6 % (1.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,089 That is 22 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,615 cumulative (42 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,129 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.3 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 0.9 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.0 % (0.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 901,067 – that is 134 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 78 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 212 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,901 – that is 3 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,620 – That’s 15 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,403 – That is 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,013,644 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,213,325 Antigen tests have been performed and 540,185 antibody tests. That is 9,250 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 874,295 (9.7 %) PCR Molecular, 208,281 (9.4 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 109,420 (20.3%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 145, 1.6%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.