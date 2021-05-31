COVID-19: The number of positive cases reported for Walton County have dropped to below 2 % for the past two weeks

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 31 2021. Georgia is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours. Postive cases in the past 2 weeks have dropped to 2.3 % for Gwinnett County and 1.9 % for Walton County.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,684 – That is 0 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,151 cumulative (56 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 239 – that’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (deaths per 100,000 is 249.4)

Testing 1.9% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.9 % (1.9 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 102,566 that is 22 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,561 cumulative (70 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,105 – That’s 0 more death reported in the past 24 hours (113.8 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 2.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.3 % (2.3% of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 896,081 – that is 181 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 75 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 256 in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,543 – that is 0 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 63,770 – That’s 6 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,068– That is 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,7781,216 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,128,485 Antigen tests have been performed and 530,278 antibody tests. That is 35,666 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 48 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 869,889 (9.9 %) PCR Molecular, 205,919 (9.7 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 103,959 (19.6%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 174 PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.