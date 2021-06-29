COVID-19: There have been no deaths reported over the weekend

Editor’s Note: Numbers on Sunday and Monday are often lower than usual due to lower reporting over the weekend.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021. Georgia is reporting 0 more deaths in the past 48 hours.

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,741 – That is 3 more case reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,210 cumulative (21 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 242 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 252.6)

Testing 0.7 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.5 % (0.5 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,266 – That is 15 more cases reported in the past 24 hours

Cases per 100,000 – 10,633 cumulative (43 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,129 – That’s 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours (116.4 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.9 % (1.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 902,707 – that is 132 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 70 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 202 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,986 – that is 5 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,918 – That’s 11 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,469 – That is 0 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 9,094,959 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,240,505 Antigen tests have been performed and 543,670 antibody tests. That is 9,737 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 876,349 (9.6 %) PCR Molecular, 209,121 (9.3 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 111,463 (20.5%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 120, 1.8%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.