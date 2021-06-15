COVID-19: There were no deaths reported in Georgia in the past 24 hours

Editor’s Note: Numbers are usually lower on Sunday and Monday due to less reporting over the weekend.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021. Georgia is reporting 0 more deaths, Gwinnett County is reporting no more deaths and Walton County is reporting no more deaths in the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 10,720 – That is 3 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 11,188 cumulative (37 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 240 – that’s 0 more deaths reported over the weekend (deaths per 100,000 is 250.5)

Testing 1.8% positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7 % (1.8 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases – 103,005 that is 20 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 10,607 cumulative (47 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,116 – That’s 0 deaths reported in the past. (119.5 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 1.3 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 12.1 % (1.3 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 899,596 – that is 164 more cases reported in the past 24 hours plus 44 Antigen positive cases reported for a total of 208 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

ICU admissions – 10,812 – that is 4 more admissions reported in the past 24 hours. Hospitalizations – 64,388 – That’s 13 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours.

Total deaths – 18,300 – That is no more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 8,944,191 PCR/Molecular tests and 2,191,144 6Antigen tests have been performed and 537,221 antibody tests. That is 7,327 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the last 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 872,964 (9.8 %) PCR Molecular, 207,542 (9.5 %) Antigen tests have come back positive and 107,706 (20.0%) antibody tests have come back positive. In the past 24 hours, 117, 1.6%, PCR/Molecular tests came back positive.