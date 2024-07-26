Covington man sentenced to life without parole for sex crimes against children

Victims were 3, 6 and 11 years old

Ronnie Maxwell, 55, faced an indictment charging him with one count of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of aggravated sodomy, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated sodomy, two counts of child molestation, one count of failure to register as a sex offender, one counts of felony fleeing a police officer, one count of driving while license suspended, and one count of reckless driving. His case was set for trial for the week of August 12.

Ronnie Maxwell

Thursday afternoon, Maxwell entered a guilty plea admitting to all the crimes charged in the indictment. and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

According to a press release from Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randy McGinley, in 2003, Maxwell pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of child molestation, one counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of tampering with evidence. The sex offenses involved two victims, both 11 years old at the time. He received a sentence of 30 years with the first 15 years in confinement and was required to register as a sex offender.

In 2021, another child disclosed that Maxwell had sexually abused her. This resulted in an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, led by Investigator Josh Hicks, uncovering another victim. The two victims charged in the current case were 6 and 3 years old at the time of the abuse in 2021.

During a search for the defendant he led officers on a high-speed chase and then fled on foot from law enforcement. This led to the traffic charges but also the failure to register charges. After fleeing in Newton County, he was later arrested in Tennessee. Before being brought back to Georgia to face the charges here, the Defendant also pleaded guilty in federal court to failure to register as a sex offender. Instead of waiting for him to be returned to Newton, the DA’s Office went ahead and presented the case to the grand jury of Newton County.

In the lead up to the potential trail, the State filed motions to allow the evidence of Maxwell’s prior sex

crimes to be presented to a jury. The Court not only admitted the evidence of the crimes the Defendant

committed against the tow victims in the 2003 indictment, but also a third victim from that time period.

“This life without parole sentence will ensure that no other children will be victimized by this Defendant,” McGinley said. “I want to thank all those that worked so hard on this case to provide justice for the victims, both past and present.”

The case was prosecuted byMcGinley, Assistant District Attorney Madison Caito, Deputy Chief Investigator Jill Lumpkin, Victim Services Director Leslie Smith, Legal Assistant Sheila

Cornelius, and Trial Assistant Danielle Miller. The victims also received services from A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

