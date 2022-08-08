Cox Media Group is looking for a part-time activation specialist for its Athens radio group

Cox Media has an opening for a part-time activation specials for CMG Athens Radio. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. According to the ad, “the Activation Specialist for CMG Athens Radio reports directly to the Promotions & Activations Manager and represents the radio stations as a Brand Ambassador at events and on social media, as well as assisting the promotions team in the office by preparing for events, fulfilling contest and prizing and utilizing other skills to create content across departments. This role is an entry-level, part-time position, with the opportunity to potentially shadow current CMG employees and assist in videography, graphic design, social media, marketing, promotions, event planning, sales and programming.”

Editor’s Note: This job posting was found on the Career Builder website on Aug. 7, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.