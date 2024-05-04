Crash at Hwy 78 and New Hope Road Friday sends one man to the hospital

Injuries were reported to be minor

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 3, 3034) – First responders from Walton County and Georgia State Patrol have had a busy week with regard to traffic crashes this week – and Friday was no different.

Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Commander SFC Richard Thacker said that GSP was called in by Walton County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:23 p.m. on Friday afternoon to investigate a crash on Georgia 10 at its intersection with New Hope Church Road.

“The investigation revealed the following: A red Buick Encore was traveling west on Georgia 10 approaching its intersection with New Hope Church Road on a red traffic signal. A white Dodge 1500 was traveling north on New Hope Church Road approaching its intersection with Georgia 10 on a green traffic signal. The driver of the Buick Encore entered the intersection on a red traffic signal striking the Dodge 1500,” Thacker said. “The driver of the Buick Encore ( James Ivester age 61 of Monroe) was transported to the Piedmont Walton Hospital with minor injuries.”

Thacker said the driver was cited for Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device. The driver of the Dodge 1500 complained of minor injuries but was not transported.

