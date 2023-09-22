Crash Thursday afternoon involving Gwinnett Fire ambulance leaves 1 person seriously injured

Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

(Norcross, Ga., Sept. 21, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a traffic collision involving a Gwinnett County Fire Department ambulance and a passenger car that left one person seriously injured.

According to a press release from GCPD, officers from the West Precinct responded to the accident at the intersection of Jimmy Carter Blvd and Quails Lake Village Lane in unincorporated Norcross just after 3:10 p.m. today.

GCPD reports that the early investigation indicates that the ambulance (with a driver and another passenger – both employees of the Gwinnett County Fire Department) was traveling eastbound on Jimmy Carter Blvd.

“The passenger car driver was on Quails Lake Village Lane, preparing to turn left onto Jimmy Carter Blvd westbound. The ambulance was traveling to a nearby medical call with lights and sirens activated. Due to heavy traffic, the ambulance was traveling in the center turn lane. The driver of the passenger car made a left turn in the path of the ambulance. The ambulance struck the passenger car on the driver’s side,” GCPD reported in the press release. “The fire medics immediately rendered aid to the other driver. The driver was eventually transported to a local hospital by another ambulance. There were no patients in the back of the ambulance at the time of the collision. None of the fire medics were injured in this collision.”

The GCPD Accident Investigation Unit was dispatched to investigate the collision and GCPD notes that the details given at this time are preliminary.

