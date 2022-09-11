Crews will be around Downtown Social Circle this week preparing for Friday’s filming of Netflix show

Map shows parking that is being utilized by the film crews

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA Film crews will be in and around Downtown Social Circle from Sept. 13-15 to prepare for filming of an episode of the popular Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias.” The actual filming is scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 16, but set crews will perform prep work starting Tuesday, Sept. 13.

City officials are asking residents to be aware that the parking lot next to the Post Office will be closed from 7:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. each day starting Tuesday, Sept. 13 until Saturday, Sept. 17, when the production wraps up.