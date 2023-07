CrossRoads Church in Loganville is hosting a donation drive in the Loganville Kroger parking lot (near Edible Arrangements) from 1 – 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. The Kroger is located at 4753 Atlanta Highway in Loganville.

The items are for the Youth Group in the church to donate to a homeless community. Items to be donated include blankets/sleeping bags, food products, shoes and laundry detergent.