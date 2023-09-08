Cruise-in and live music at Hot Rod Diner in Social Circle Saturday

The Georgia Pinup Posse is celebrating its 10-year Anniversary at Hot Rod’s Diner in Social Circle on Saturday with a cruise-in, food, live bands as well as a DJ and vendors. There also will be a raffle for Charity. The Georgia Pinup Posse is a pinup/retro/rockabilly group that specialize in pinup/retro/rockabilly modeling and events in the Georgia area. It is teaming up with Hot Rod’s Diner to celebrate this milestone.

The even is billed as a “fun family event” that will take place from 4 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Hot Rod’s Diner which is located at 294 N Cherokee Road in Social Circle.