Cruz, Walker and Collins will be in Walton County Thursday for political rally

The Take Back America Bus Tour will be making a stop in Monroe on from 2 – 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 for a Republican Rally. The tour will make a stop at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S. Broad St. in Monroe.

Featured speakers are U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), US Senate candidate Herschel Walker and will be he Walton County Courthouse. Ted Cruz, Herschel Walker, and U.S. House Georgia District 10 Mike Collins.

Click or tap on this link for more information or a reminder.