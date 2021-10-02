CVS in City of Loganville and in the Gwinnett County area of Loganville hiring

CVS has several open job postings in the City of Loganville at 4377 Atlanta Highway as well as in the Loganville area of Gwinnett County at 2720 Loganville Highway. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the CVS career website on Oct. 2, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
- Retail Store Associate16091BR Cashier 4377 Atlanta Hwy Loganville, GA
- Pharmacy Technician 15154BR Pharmacy Technician – Retail Store 4377 Atlanta Hwy. Loganville, GA
- Shift Supervisor Management Trainee 547325BR Retail Store Manager 4377 Atlanta Hwy. Loganville, GA
- Retail Store Manager 1690029BR Retail Store Manager 2720 Loganville Hwy Loganville, GA
- Retail Store Associate 16014BR Cashier 2720 Loganville Hwy Loganville, GA
- Pharmacy Technician 15146BR Pharmacy Technician – Retail Store 2720 Loganville Hwy Loganville, GA
- Shift Supervisor Management Trainee 544640BR Retail Store Manager 2720 Loganville Hwy Loganville, GA
- LPN – Loganville, GA 1842667BRHealth Hubs Licensed Practical Nurse Nurse 2720 Loganville Hwy Loganville, GA
