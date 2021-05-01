CVS in Monroe, Bethlehem, Winder and Loganville are hiring

CVS is hiring for various positions in the Monroe, Bethlehem, Winder and Loganville locations. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the CVS career website on April 30, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Job Title
|Job ID
|Category
|Address
|Location
|Pharmacy Technician– COVID 19 Vaccine Support
|1517551BR
|Pharmacy Technician – Retail Store|COVID Vaccine General Public
|312 So. Broad Street
|GA – Monroe
|Pharmacy Technician
|15143BR
|Pharmacy Technician – Retail Store
|312 So. Broad Street
|GA – Monroe
|Shift Supervisor Management Trainee
|544380BR
|Retail Store Manager
|312 So. Broad Street
|GA – Monroe
|Retail Store Associate
|15992BR
|Cashier
|312 So. Broad Street
|GA – Monroe
|Pharmacist – COVID Vaccine Support
|1499020BR
|Pharmacist|COVID Vaccine General Public
|312 So. Broad Street
|GA – Monroe
|Pharmacy Technician – Target Store
|364383BR
|Pharmacy Technician – Retail Store
|916 Loganville Hwy
|GA – Bethlehem
|Pharmacist – Floater – Part Time
|1335823BR
|Pharmacist
|916 Loganville Hwy
|GA – Bethlehem
|Retail Store Manager
|1612298BR
|Retail Store Manager
|4377 Atlanta Hwy.
|GA – Loganville
|Shift Supervisor Management Trainee
|547325BR
|Retail Store Manager
|4377 Atlanta Hwy.
|GA – Loganville
|Pharmacy Technician
|15154BR
|Pharmacy Technician – Retail Store
|4377 Atlanta Hwy.
|GA – Loganville
|Retail Store Associate
|16091BR
|Cashier
|4377 Atlanta Hwy.
|GA – Loganville
|Shift Supervisor Management Trainee
|544824BR
|Retail Store Manager
|6 West May Street
|GA – Winder
|Pharmacy Technician
|15147BR
|Pharmacy Technician – Retail Store
|6 West May Street
|GA – Winder
|Retail Store Associate
|16025BR
|Cashier
|6 West May Street
|GA – Winder
|Shift Supervisor Management Trainee
|544640BR
|Retail Store Manager
|2720 Loganville Hwy
|GA – Loganville
|Pharmacy Technician
|15146BR
|Pharmacy Technician – Retail Store
|2720 Loganville Hwy
|GA – Loganville
|Retail Store Associate
|16014BR
|Cashier
|2720 Loganville Hwy
|GA – Loganville
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.