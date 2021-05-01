CVS in Monroe, Bethlehem, Winder and Loganville are hiring

05/01/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

CVS is hiring for various positions in the Monroe, Bethlehem, Winder and Loganville locations. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the CVS career website on April 30, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitleJob IDCategory AddressLocation
Pharmacy Technician– COVID 19 Vaccine Support1517551BRPharmacy Technician – Retail Store|COVID Vaccine General Public312 So. Broad StreetGA – Monroe
Pharmacy Technician15143BRPharmacy Technician – Retail Store312 So. Broad StreetGA – Monroe
Shift Supervisor Management Trainee544380BRRetail Store Manager312 So. Broad StreetGA – Monroe
Retail Store Associate15992BRCashier312 So. Broad StreetGA – Monroe
Pharmacist – COVID Vaccine Support1499020BRPharmacist|COVID Vaccine General Public312 So. Broad StreetGA – Monroe
Pharmacy Technician – Target Store364383BRPharmacy Technician – Retail Store916 Loganville HwyGA – Bethlehem
Pharmacist – Floater – Part Time1335823BRPharmacist916 Loganville HwyGA – Bethlehem
Retail Store Manager1612298BRRetail Store Manager4377 Atlanta Hwy.GA – Loganville
Shift Supervisor Management Trainee547325BRRetail Store Manager4377 Atlanta Hwy.GA – Loganville
Pharmacy Technician15154BRPharmacy Technician – Retail Store4377 Atlanta Hwy.GA – Loganville
Retail Store Associate16091BRCashier4377 Atlanta Hwy.GA – Loganville
Shift Supervisor Management Trainee544824BRRetail Store Manager6 West May StreetGA – Winder
Pharmacy Technician15147BRPharmacy Technician – Retail Store6 West May StreetGA – Winder
Retail Store Associate16025BRCashier6 West May StreetGA – Winder
Shift Supervisor Management Trainee544640BRRetail Store Manager2720 Loganville HwyGA – Loganville
Pharmacy Technician15146BRPharmacy Technician – Retail Store2720 Loganville HwyGA – Loganville
Retail Store Associate16014BRCashier2720 Loganville HwyGA – Loganville

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply