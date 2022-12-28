CVS is hiring in Monroe, Bethlehem and Loganville stores

CVS is hiring in the Monroe, Bethlehem and two Loganville stores. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the CVS career website on Dec. 28, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Monroe

Shift Supervisor Management Trainee – 544380BR

Retail Store Associate – 15992BR – Cashier

Pharmacy Technician – 15143BR – Retail Store

Bethlehem

Pharmacy Technician – Target Store – 364383BR – Retail Store

Loganville – Atlanta Hwy

Shift Supervisor Management Trainee – 547325BR – Retail Store Manager

Retail Store Associate – 16091BR – Cashier

Pharmacy Technician – 15154BR – Pharmacy Technician – Retail Store

Loganville – Loganville Hwy

Shift Supervisor Management Trainee – 544640BR – Retail Store Manager

Retail Store Associate – 16014BR – Cashier

Pharmacy Technician – 15146BR – Pharmacy Technician – Retail Store

Staff Pharmacist FT – 2313840BR – Pharmacist