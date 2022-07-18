Cyanotype (sun printing) workshop at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts July 30

New Class for adults and teens 16 plus

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts is hosting a new class for Cyanotype – a sun printing workshop. The class will take place from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The class, for adults and teens 16 plus, is $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

REGISTER HERE by July 28

In this workshop, you will create your own cyanotype from already prepared paper. Additionally, you will learn how to mix the special chemicals that you will paint onto paper, which you will take home to create another cyanotype outside of the workshop! Aside from composing the cyanotypes, you will also learn a little bit of history regarding this technique, which is one of the oldest printing processes in photography.

Supplies are included, EXCEPT for anything flat that will compose an imprint on the cyanotype fabric. You can bring anything from pressed botanicals such as leaves and flowers, to bird feathers and doilies.

