Damaged trees around Historic Courthouse to be felled in interest of safety

Monroe, GA – During the week of September 6, 2022, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will remove the remaining damaged trees at the Walton County Historic Courthouse.

This decision comes after significant storm damage occurred on July 13, 2022. The County Manager and Facilities Department determined that removal is the safest option to eliminate the risk to pedestrians and vehicle traffic in the area.

In their current condition, the oaks threaten the safety and welfare of Walton County citizens and visitors to Walton County Courthouse square.

Photo Credit: The Walton Tribune

Walton County recognizes the importance of the Historic Courthouse Square. The goal is to replace the felled trees with younger and healthier trees so that we preserve the beauty of the Courthouse Square.

The hope is to partner with some local organizations to preserve the memory of the tree by using it for other projects around Walton County.