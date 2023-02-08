Dancing with the stars for Project ReNeWal 2023 returns next month

Click or tap on the link above for a promo video on this year’s event

Domestic violence is a widespread problem in Georgia and across the country, including in Walton and surrounding counties. One very important resource for this issue locally is Project Renewal. This is a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties that is an invaluable resource for women, and men, caught in what may seem like a helpless situation.

Project ReNeWal officially opened its doors on November 13, 1995 as the first tri-county shelter for victims of domestic violence serving the three counties. While it does get a lot of support from the local community, raising funds to support the program is a very necessary function of the organization. In 2019, it found an entertaining, and lucrative, way to raise some of the funds in the inaugural Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal. This was deemed a resounding success and plans were immediately made for a follow up in 2020. The pandemic unfortunately put an end to plans for 2020 as well as 2021, but it returned in 2022, raising more than $62,000 for the organization.

The good news is, this year’s event returns next month. Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2023 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star. The dance teams this year are:

Dancer Instructor

Janice Baldwin – Walton Addie Linder

Lori Krieger – Newton Scott Palma

Dean Pannell – Newton Kyle Jones

Kristy & Wade Daniel – Walton Amanda Gibson

Kerie Rowe – Walton Sabrina Burke

Eli Connell – Walton Allison Bentley

Mark Whitley – Walton Dr. Maggie Detrick

Andre Thomas – Rockdale Nykisha Banks

Over the next few weeks, we will introduce the teams and encourage you to get tickets to attend the event in support of your favorite team. It is a fun night of entertainment for a much needed resource in the local community.

Click or tap on the link below for an introduction from the first team to be featured – returning champions Janice Baldwin and Addie Linder.