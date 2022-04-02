Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal raises more than $62,000 for the organization

The 2nd annual Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal, after missing two years in between due to the pandemic, raised more than $66,000 with, after expenses, more than $62,000 going towards the organization.

The dance teams of Stephanie R Lindsey and Samatha Lunsford, Shalonda Stroman and Nicole Duncan, Randy & Charly McGinley and Allison Bentley, Keith Glass and Jiffy Sarver, Janice Baldwin and Addie Linder, Marcello Banes and Tiffany Reed, Cliffany Friend and Larae Phillips, Heather Boyce and Sabrina Burke, and, Dr. Alex Kopek and Dr. Maggie Detrick faced off to entertain the audience last Saturday night to help raise funds for Project Renewal.

When the dancing was over, Shalonda Stroman and Nicole Duncun took home the Judge’s Award, Keith Glass and Jiffy Helton Sarver took home the People’s Choice Award and Janice Baldwin and Addie Linder were crowned the Grand Champions.

If you were not there and missed the event, click or tap on the link below for a full recap of all the dances courtesy of Darrell Productions.

Domestic violence is a widespread problem in Georgia and across the country, including in Walton and surrounding counties. Project Renewal, serving Walton, Newton and Rockdale counties, is an invaluable resource for women, and men, caught in what a very difficult situation. Project ReNeWal officially opened its doors on November 13, 1995 as the first tri-county shelter for victims of domestic violence serving the three counties. While it does get a lot of support from the local community, raising funds to support the program is a very necessary function of the organization, which is why an event such as Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal is so valuable. The $62,000 plus goes a long way to helping provide the resources to those in the community in desperate need.

To find out more about Project Renewal and its services, click or tap on this link.