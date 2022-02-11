Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal returns next month

Get your tickets and cast your votes now

Domestic violence is a widespread problem in Georgia and across the country, including in Walton and surrounding counties. One very important resource for this issue locally is Project Renewal. This is a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties that is an invaluable resource for women, and men, caught in what may seem like a helpless situation. Project ReNeWal officially opened its doors on November 13, 1995 as the first tri-county shelter for victims of domestic violence serving the three counties. While it does get a lot of support from the local community, raising funds to support the program is a very necessary function of the organization. In 2019, it found an entertaining, and lucrative, way to raise some of the funds in the inaugural Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal. This was deemed a resounding success and plans were immediately made for a follow up in 2020. The pandemic unfortunately put an end to plans for 2020 as well as 2021, but the good news is this event will return next month.

Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal 2022 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star. Several of the dance teams are from in Walton County, such as former Monroe police chief Keith Glass who will be partnering with Jiffy Helton Sarver and Alcovy Circuit Court district attorney Randy McGinley and his wife, Charley along with Alison Bentley. Click or tap on this link for all the dancers from Walton, Newton and Rockdale counties.

Click or tap on the Youtube link below for a frightening example of just why Project Renewal is such a necessary and valuable resource. Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman and a victim share the story of just one incident of domestic violence that very nearly resulted in a fatal outcome.

While the reason behind the need for Project Renewal is devastating to those caught in the cycle, the Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal event in support of it is a fun way to enjoy an evening of entertainment, door prizes, and probably a few good laughs while supporting this very important cause.

Below is a recap of just how much fun the inaugural event was and, as was the case last time, the upcoming event promises to be a fun-filled night that will show off the talents of local shelter supporters and raise much-needed funds in the process.

The Office of Violence Against Women defines domestic violence as “a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain​ power and control over another intimate partner.” Some common tactics include physical violence, sexual violence, isolation, economic abuse, emotional abuse, intimidation, reproductive coercion, and stalking and statistics show that domestic violence is committed primarily by men against women. According to the Georgia Commission on Family violence, women and men in same sex relationships experience domestic violence at the same rate as heterosexual women.

In 2019, Georgia ranked 10th in the nation for its rate in men killing women and 49 % of victims in cases studied by Georgia’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Project began their relationship with the person who eventually killed them when they were between the ages of 13 – 24. Often, by the time the victim realizes the danger of the situation, there doesn’t appear to be any way out.

To find out more about Project Renewal, or to order your tickers, click or tap on this link or the image below.