Dancing with the Stars for Project Renewal returns next month

Get your tickets early before they sell out and support your favorite team

Domestic violence is a widespread problem in Georgia and across the country and that included Walton and surrounding counties. Project ReNeWal is an important resource for those caught in a cycle of domestic violence. Project ReNeWal is a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties. It is an invaluable resource for women, and men, caught in what may seem like a helpless situation.

Project ReNeWal officially opened its doors on November 13, 1995, and while it does get a lot of support from the local community, raising funds to support the program is a very necessary function of the organization. In 2019, it found an entertaining, and lucrative, way to raise some of the funds in the inaugural Dancing with the Stars of Project ReNeWal. This was deemed a resounding success and it has only become more successful since then and we can look forward to Dancing with the Stars for Project ReNeWal to return return next month. Most of last year’s dancers get to judge the teams this time around.

Dancing with the Stars of Project ReNeWal 2024 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite team The dance teams are from the three counties.

You can vote for your favorite team either through the $30 for each ticket you buy – or by donating to help secure a win with votes at $1 each at www.projectdrenewalgeorgia.com.

This year’s teams are:

Mary & Christian Smith

Andrea Lane & Kyle Jones

Lynn & Vashon Hill & Nicole Duncan

Kathy Giles, Janine Nunn, Wendy Knight,

Jane Moore, Stacy Dye

Bryana Barber & Michael Asenova

Branden & Rebecca Whitfield, Addie Linder

Kerie Rowe & Sabrina Burke

While the reason behind the need for Project ReNeWal is devastating to those caught in the cycle, the Dancing with the Stars of Project ReNeWal event in support of it is a fun way to enjoy an evening of entertainment, door prizes, and probably a few good laughs while supporting this very important cause.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

