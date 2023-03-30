Dancing with the Stars of Project ReNeWal raises $71,000+ in support of victims of domestic violence

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 29, 2023) – The 2023 Dancing with the Stars of Project ReNeWal is now in the history books and by all accounts, it was better than the year before – and it raised more money for the Project ReNeWal Domestic Violence Intervention Program, Inc.

Dean Pannell, Grand Champion and Judge’s Choice winner of 2023 Dancing with the Star’s of Project Renewal. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

Saturday’s Dancing with the Stars event took place in the Walnut Grove High School auditorium and had all the glitz and glamor it needed to raise a grand total of more than $71,000 for Project ReNeWal – almost $10,000 more than last year. The seven dance teams competed between other entertainment slots as well as touching testimonials from victims and surviving family members of domestic violence. Dean Pannell of Pannell Designs and Events was the grand prizewinner of the evening, raising more than $25,000 of the $71,000 himself. For that, as well as the dance routine of he and his dance instructor, Kyle Jones, he was awarded two of the three prizes – Judges Choice as well as Grand Champion. People’s Choice Award went to the dance team of Keri Rowe, of Walton County Chamber of Commerce, and her instructor, Sabrina Burke.

Keri Rowe and Sabrina Burke, People’s Choice winner of 2023 Dancing with the Star’s of Project Renewal. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

“Thank you all for an amazing evening filled with lots of entertainment and awareness. Thank you to the board, dancers, community, staff, and volunteers for making the evening such an incredible success,” Project ReNeWal director Ashley Dykes said. “So much love and hard work was put into tonight and without you it would not be possible.”

Marsha Queen, who was responsible for overseeing much of the organization of the event, echoed the thanks, adding “a big thank you to all the dancer and instructors for their dedication to make this event a success – for the hours and months of practicing, raising money, etc.”

Dancers and the instructors begin with the choreography and then practice sessions months in advance of the event. The dancers are also tasked with raising much of the money for the event. After winning Grand Champion in 2022, Janice Baldwin and her dance instructor, Addie Linder, returned to defend their title this year, coming up a little short on this year’s champion, but not by much!

If you believe you have the talent to compete next year, the organizers would like to hear from you. It is for a great cause. And if you are, or somebody you know, are in need of the services of Project ReNeWal Domestic Violence Intervention Project, click or tap on the link to hear more about the organization and the services they offer.