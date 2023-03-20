Dancing with the Stars of Project ReNeWal returns Saturday, March 25

Domestic violence is a widespread problem in Georgia and across the country, including in Walton and surrounding counties. One very important resource for this issue locally is Project ReNeWal. This is a domestic violence program serving Walton, Newton, and Rockdale counties that is an invaluable resource for women, and men, caught in what may seem like a helpless situation.

Project ReNeWal officially opened its doors on November 13, 1995, and while it does get a lot of support from the local community, raising funds to support the program is a very necessary function of the organization. In 2019, it found an entertaining, and lucrative, way to raise some of the funds in the inaugural Dancing with the Stars of Project ReNeWal. This was deemed a resounding success and, except for the disruption due to the pandemic, the event has grown since then. The really good news is this event is scheduled to return this Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Dancing with the Stars of Project ReNeWal 2023 will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Walnut Grove High School, 4863 Guthrie Cemetery Road, Loganville, GA 30052. It will consist of local dignitaries performing dances that have been choreographed by local dance professionals. The tickets are $30 each and each ticket you purchase counts as 30 votes for your favorite star. The dance teams are from the three counties.

Click or tap on the links below information on this year’s performers. These are:

Janice Baldwin – Walton Addie Linder

Lori Krieger – Newton Scott Palma

Dean Pannell – Newton Kyle Jones

Kristy & Wade Daniel – Walton Amanda Gibson

Kerie Rowe – Walton Sabrina Burke

Eli Connell – Walton Allison Bentley

Mark Whitley – Walton Dr. Maggie Detrick

Click or tap on this link to cast your vote for your favorite team. Each vote cast costs $1.

While the reason behind the need for Project ReNeWal is devastating to those caught in the cycle, the Dancing with the Stars of Project ReNeWal event in support of it is a fun way to enjoy an evening of entertainment, door prizes, and probably a few good laughs while supporting this very important cause.

Click or tap on the Youtube link below for a frightening example of just why Project ReNeWal is such a necessary and valuable resource. Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman and a victim share the story of just one incident of domestic violence that very nearly resulted in a fatal outcome.