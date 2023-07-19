Danielle Latty of Loganville named to Bryant University’s Spring 2023 Dean’s List

SMITHFIELD, RI (07/18/2023)– Bryant University is pleased to recognize the following student for their unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement by naming them to the spring 2023 Dean’s List.

Danielle Latty of Loganville (30052)

To earn a place on the Dean’s List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. Congratulations on this outstanding achievement!

